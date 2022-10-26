Ishber residents demand augmentation of cellular service

Srinagar, Oct 26: The residents of Dar Mohalla Ishber area of Nishat locality said that the poor cell phone signals causes inconvenience to them.
The residents said that the signal of private cellular networks has been poor for years now.
“This is affecting ay-to-day communication in the area. We all know how proper cell phone facility is important in today’s world but still, the concerned telecom companies are not looking into it. There is a huge number of private cellular service users,” said Ishfaq Dar, a local.
The residents said that despite repeated requests to concerned authorities, the issue is still there.
“We called many officials related to the issue but nothing was done. Be it online classes or online money transactions, everything happens via mobile net but in our area that is not possible with poor cell phone signal,” said another local. The residents appealed to the concerned telecom authorities to look into the issue.