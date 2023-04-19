ISL-2023 | Kerala Blasters part ways with assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed

The club made an announcement about ending its association with former footballer turner coach on Tuesday. The Club in a statement said that as the contract with Ishfaq Ahmed is coming to end it is saying goodbye to the former player.

“With our 2022-23 season officially drawing to a close, we at Kerala Blasters prepare to bid goodbye to our long-time associate and current assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed as his contract with us nears its completion this summer,” Kerala Blasters statement said.