ISL-2023 | Kerala Blasters part ways with assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed

Srinagar, Apr 19: Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with long-time assistant coach, J&K’s Ishfaq Ahmed.
The club made an announcement about ending its association with former footballer turner coach on Tuesday. The Club in a statement said that as the contract with Ishfaq Ahmed is coming to end it is saying goodbye to the former player.
“With our 2022-23 season officially drawing to a close, we at Kerala Blasters prepare to bid goodbye to our long-time associate and current assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed as his contract with us nears its completion this summer,” Kerala Blasters statement said.
“Ishfaq Ahmed has been a constant both as a player and as a coach in the evolution of Kerala Blasters, since the very inception of the club. Having carved out a name for himself, as a great player in the country, by playing for some of the most notable Indian clubs, he joined Kerala Blasters in 2014. Soon after, his desire to impart the years of acquired football knowledge led him into the pathway of coaching,” the statement said.
Kerala Blasters’ statement further said that Ishfaq started his coaching journey with the club in 2015.
“In 2015, Ishfaq Ahmed started his coaching journey with us as a player-assistant. However, he would only return to the club in 2019 to take over the responsibilities of a full-time assistant coach,” it said.
“Ishfaq leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Assistant Coach over the last 4 years. His place in the club’s history will always be special and he will forever be welcome back at Kerala Blasters as part of the Kerala Blasters family,” it added.
Ishfaq Ahmed played for almost all the top I-League clubs in the Country before moving to ISL which was a new and bigger league. He has also represented India at the Under-23 level and was also selected for India for Olympic Qualifiers but didn’t play matches.