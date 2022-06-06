Islamia College celebrates World Environment Week

The keynote speakers of the programme M.D. Malik, Regional Director, Social Forestry, Kashmir gave an elaborate lecture on the significance of World Environment Day. Nadeem Qadri, environmental activist and lawyer, explained the concept of one health and its relationship with the environment. He emphasised the need to protect the environment and livelihoods simultaneously. The session was attended by the staff members and students of the institution. Dr. Showkat Yousuf Beigh, Dr. Sheikh Javid, Dr. M.D. Bhat, Dr. Gowhar Ayoub Guna, Dr. Sabeena, Dr. Gh Hassan Rather, Dr. Sheikh Abdul Shakoor and Dr Umara Qayoom conducted the technical sessions in which students gave their suggestions which was followed by the question answer session.