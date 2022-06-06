Islamia College celebrates World Environment Week

Srinagar, June 6: Islamia College of Science and Commerce organised many events to commemorate World Environment Week
P. G. Department of Botany and NSS Units of Islamia College, Srinagar started its series of events and programmes. Head, PG Department of Botany, Dr. Khursheed A Ganiee gave details of the week long events. Principal of the host college Professor Sheikh Ajaz Bashir threw light on the importance of such activities in the campus. He highlighted the burning issues of the environment and urged the students to follow the eco-friendly practices in daily life within and outside the college campus.
The keynote speakers of the programme M.D. Malik, Regional Director, Social Forestry, Kashmir gave an elaborate lecture on the significance of World Environment Day. Nadeem Qadri, environmental activist and lawyer, explained the concept of one health and its relationship with the environment. He emphasised the need to protect the environment and livelihoods simultaneously. The session was attended by the staff members and students of the institution. Dr. Showkat Yousuf Beigh, Dr. Sheikh Javid, Dr. M.D. Bhat, Dr. Gowhar Ayoub Guna, Dr. Sabeena, Dr. Gh Hassan Rather, Dr. Sheikh Abdul Shakoor and Dr Umara Qayoom conducted the technical sessions in which students gave their suggestions which was followed by the question answer session.