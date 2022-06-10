Islamia College of Science and Commerce organises cleanliness drive

The drive was initiated by the NSS officers Dr. Sheikh Saheel, Dr. Mohammed Amin Mir and Dr. Nusrat Parveen along with their volunteers with a slogan “No Single Use Plastic”. They briefed the importance of such events. Principal of the College Professor Sheikh Ajaz Bashir lauded the NSS officers and NSS volunteers for such activities. He highlighted different issues of the environment and urged NSS volunteers and students to follow eco-friendly practices in daily life within and outside the college campus. He emphasised the role played by NSS volunteers by participating in more such drives for the betterment of society. Principal, in his speech talked about environmental education under the National Educational Policy-2020. NSS volunteers in particular and students in general were given various opportunities to share their ideas on how they could preserve the environment for better tomorrow. NSS volunteers tried their best to create awareness regarding the importance of cleanliness drive in the campus.