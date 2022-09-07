Islamia College Srinagar celebrates Teachers' Day

Srinagar Sept 7: Islamia College Of Science and Commerce Tuesday celebrated Teachers Day as a part of celebrations being held from 5th to 9th September.
As per a college spokesperson, the event started with the College Principal, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, presenting flowers to teachers of the college at the assembly. In his address on the occasion, Prof Aijaz highlighted the role of a teacher as an architect and a nation builder.
He lauded Islamia College Teachers for their hard work and dedication towards their profession and their sincere and caring attitude towards the students of the college. He appreciated the efforts of teachers of the college for giving the Islamia College an enviable lead by becoming first College in UT of J&K to implement NEP 2020.
The principal said that the College has achieved different milestones in academics, co-curricular, extra-curricular, LMS / ERP, online student services, etc making it one of the best and sought-after college in the UT of J&K.
The event also saw some senior teachers of the college sharing their life stories with the students to emphasise the constructive and positive role a teacher plays in a student’s life. The day also saw students and teachers performing different entertaining acts like singing, mimicry, skits, for creating a healthy rapport between teachers and students of the college.
The celebration will continue till 9th September. The coming days will see events like art and craft competition, full on entertainment that includes singing, mimicry by the students, cricket match and tug of war between students and staff. The celebration will end on 9th September with 'Fun for Teachers' in which teachers will take part in invents like surprise jar and singing competition.