Islamia College Srinagar celebrates Teachers' Day

As per a college spokesperson, the event started with the College Principal, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, presenting flowers to teachers of the college at the assembly. In his address on the occasion, Prof Aijaz highlighted the role of a teacher as an architect and a nation builder.

He lauded Islamia College Teachers for their hard work and dedication towards their profession and their sincere and caring attitude towards the students of the college. He appreciated the efforts of teachers of the college for giving the Islamia College an enviable lead by becoming first College in UT of J&K to implement NEP 2020.