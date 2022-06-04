Islamia College starts interdisciplinary Science Colloquium for students

Srinagar, June 4: Islamia College here has started interdisciplinary Science Colloquium in sync with the National Education Policy-2020,
The college in a statement said in order to build on this idea, there is need of discussion and debate among students and as the institution has initiated bi-monthly Science colloquiums for postgraduate students of science stream.
The colloquiums are being organised on rotation basis by the Departments of Botany, Chemistry and Zoology. The statement said all the postgraduate science students are to attend the Colloquiums. Attending 70% of the total colloquiums organised in a particular semester shall be mandatory for the students. The organizing Department shall invite eminent academicians and researchers from other institutions of Kashmir or even outside the valley. During the colloquiums, students shall be acquainted with latest developments in different areas of research and development,” it said.
Department of Chemistry organised first colloquium for postgraduate students of Botany,Zoology, Chemistry. Principal of the host College, Professor (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir had mooted the Idea in the light of implementation of NEP-2020. The event was formally inaugurated by Principal of the college who highlighted the significance of such interactions in his brief opening sermon in the present scenario. Prof. Abid Hussain Banday emphasised the need of such Science colloquiums with respect to Kashmir region. Professor (Dr.) Geer Mohammad Ishaq, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Director, Centre for Career Planning and Counselling, University of Kashmir the chief guest on the occasion in his presentation deliberated at length the importance of Interdisciplinary Science Colloquium. He stressed the importance of such interactions and shared his long research and teaching experience.
The interaction ended with the question answer session. Prof. Zahida Mehraj, Prof. Javid Hussain,Dr. Bilal Parvaz, Dr. Mohd. Yaseen Dar, Dr. Talat Qayum, Dr. Khursheed A Tariq Dar and Dr. Reyaz A Mir from the PG department of Zoology and Chemistry respectively conducted the question-answer session.