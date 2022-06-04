Islamia College starts interdisciplinary Science Colloquium for students

The college in a statement said in order to build on this idea, there is need of discussion and debate among students and as the institution has initiated bi-monthly Science colloquiums for postgraduate students of science stream.

The colloquiums are being organised on rotation basis by the Departments of Botany, Chemistry and Zoology. The statement said all the postgraduate science students are to attend the Colloquiums. Attending 70% of the total colloquiums organised in a particular semester shall be mandatory for the students. The organizing Department shall invite eminent academicians and researchers from other institutions of Kashmir or even outside the valley. During the colloquiums, students shall be acquainted with latest developments in different areas of research and development,” it said.