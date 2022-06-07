Islamia College’s Botany Department organises special lecture on biodiversity

The lecture titled 'Biodiversity of Dachigam National Park and Challenges in its Management' was delivered by guest speaker, Intesar Suhail, Wildlife Warden, Department of Wildlife, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Intesar gave an enlightening lecture highlighting the magnitude of biodiversity in the Dachigam National Park and how effective management strategies and policy planning can help conserve this rich treasure. The lecture, which was well appreciated by the student participants, was followed by a question answer-session.