Islamia College’s Botany Department organises special lecture on biodiversity

Srinagar, June 7: Continuing with its Environment Week celebrations, the Department of Botany, Islamia College on Tuesday organised a special lecture on biodiversity.
The lecture titled 'Biodiversity of Dachigam National Park and Challenges in its Management' was delivered by guest speaker, Intesar Suhail, Wildlife Warden, Department of Wildlife, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
Intesar gave an enlightening lecture highlighting the magnitude of biodiversity in the Dachigam National Park and how effective management strategies and policy planning can help conserve this rich treasure. The lecture, which was well appreciated by the student participants, was followed by a question answer-session.
Later, three documentaries made by Abdul Rashid from EMRC, University of Kashmir, were screened, covering a range of critical environmental issues including 'Climate Change-threat for future generation', Mission Ahsaas-Wetland ecosystem restoration (A way forward) and One Beat Guard-One Village Programme.
HoD Botany and Coordinator of the Programme, Dr Khursheed Ahmed Ganaie, gave a detailed talk on environmental ethics and also conducted the proceedings of the event, which was keenly attended by students and faculty. Dr Ganaie said more such programmes would continue to be organised in future for the benefit of students and society at large.