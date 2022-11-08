Israel to explore collaboration with SKUAST-K in agriculture technology

Yair Eshel, Agricultural Attaché MASHAV, Embassy of Israel in New Delhi along with Brihama Dev, Project Officer MASHAV, Embassy of Israel held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai and interacted with officers of the university to discuss the modalities and framework for the establishment of Centre of Excellence for precision agriculture and conducting capacity building programmes.

Yair Eshel, during the interaction, said it is a special day for him that after the long process he is able to visit SKUAST-K in Kashmir to understand how to collaborate and make the two side links benefiting both. He offered full corporation and said it needs to be build step by step to benefit both of us.