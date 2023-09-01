IUST's Food Tech students visited LCMA's Sewage Treatment Plants

Srinagar Sep 1: The Department of Food Technology, IUST organised for its students a visit to the JKLCMA Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Srinagar. The programme was aimed to deepen their understanding of wastewater treatment processes and their vital role in environmental preservation and public health.
The visit provided students with firsthand exposure to the intricate processes involved in wastewater treatment and the significant impact it has on safeguarding our environment and public health. The educational tour, led by Dr. Owais Yousuf and Dr. Farhana Mehraj, included visits to two major STPs in Srinagar, namely the Brari Nambal and Hazratbal STPs.