JAKLI celebrates Republic Day in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 26: The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated in the premises of the JAKLI Regimental Centre, Srinagar.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the event commenced with wreath-laying ceremony at JAKLI Regimental Centre War Memorial and unfurling of national flag at Chunni Lal Dwar, JAKLI Regimental Centre.
It said that the events were attended by all ranks of the centre.
The statement said that the JAKLI Regimental Centre organised and conducted flag unfurling at NIELT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology) Rangreth.
The statement said that JAKLI Regimental Centre Pipe Band participated in the flag unfurling ceremony at Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, Srinagar.