Jal Jeevan Survekshan (JJS-2023) | Srinagar ranks top in country in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

The Srinagar District has attained the top rank in implementation of JJM by scoring 100 percent marks under set parameters and indicators of JJS-2023 and by completing 10407 FHTCs in respect of targeted 10407 households in 29 villages of the District.

Jal Jeevan Survekhshan (JJS 2022) is an evaluation methodology introduced by MoJS, GoI on October 2, 2022 to assess the Districts/ States on the basis of performance in implementation of JJM and rank them accordingly at national level on a monthly basis.