Jal Shakti employees stage protest

Srinagar, Mar 28: Jal Shakti (PHE) ITI employees staged protest at Press Enclave Srinagar here to press for resolution of their demands.
EJAC President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam addressed the protesting employees and urged the government to regularise these employees and settle this genuine issue once for all.
“These employees have been appointed in a transparent manner as per the rules and regulations in vogue. These employees have suffered a great deal and they are rendering their services against peanuts. Their families are bearing the brunt in these skyrocketing prices,” Shabnam said.