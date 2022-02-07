Jamalata fire incident|1 more injured succumbs to injuries

Srinagar, Feb 7: One more person, who was injured in a fire incident at Jamalata here last month, succumbed to injuries today.
“48-year-old male patient, who was undergoing treatment at the SMHS Hospital, breathed his last today. The deceased was identified as Abdul MajeedGujri, son of GhulamRasoolGujri. He has been undergoing treatment since January 20 at hospital.
Another injured is undergoing treatment in SMHS Hospital,” a medico said.
Majeed as per medicos, had a deep wound on upper head due to LPG cylinder explosion.
Majeed and two others had sustained severe burn injuries in a massive blaze at Jamalata area of Srinagar in which four houses were completely gutted and a woman had died in the blaze.
As reported earlier, a 56-year-old-aged woman had died of burn injuries at SMHS Hospital after being caught in fire.
The deceased Shakeela wife of Ghulam Mohammad had received burn injuries after fire broke out in her house.