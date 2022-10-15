Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy organises training programme for PD&SJs, AD&SJs, CJMs

Srinagar, Oct 15: A one day training programme was today organised by J&K Judicial Academy on “Disposal of Criminal Cases through Plea Bargaining, Compounding of Offences and Probation of Offenders Act here at District Court Complex Moominabad.
The event was held in compliance to Supreme Court order, through physical as well as virtual mode for Principal District & Session Judges (PD&SJs), Addl. District & Session Judges (AD&SJs) and Chief Judicial Magistrates (CJMs) of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The training programme was organised under the patronage of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, and Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.
Retd. Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, former Judge, High Court of J&K was the resource person in the programme.
In his inaugural address, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh described the significance of the concept of justice in maintaining a delicate equation between qualitative and speedy justice within the justice delivery mechanism through statutory procedures.
Retd. Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, in his special remarks underscored the importance of the statutory provisions of Plea Bargaining, Compounding of cases and Probation of Offenders Act in clearing the backlog of pending cases in various courts. He also stressed that since the new institution of cases out-numbers the disposal of cases, it is imperative that alternative modes are adopted to lessen the pendency in courts.
He also emphasised that the judicial officers must tone-up their abilities and craftsmanship in clearing the backlog yet they must not lose sight of the concept of justice which is the essence of the whole system of administration of justice.
Shahzad Azeem, Director, J&K Judicial Academy welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the programme. He stated that the present day criminal justice system is severely affected by the inordinate delays and enormous pendency of cases in courts which is a potent factor for the overcrowding of jails and has a cryptic tendency to negatively impact the entire domain of administration of justice.