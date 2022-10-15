Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy organises training programme for PD&SJs, AD&SJs, CJMs

The event was held in compliance to Supreme Court order, through physical as well as virtual mode for Principal District & Session Judges (PD&SJs), Addl. District & Session Judges (AD&SJs) and Chief Judicial Magistrates (CJMs) of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The training programme was organised under the patronage of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, and Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.