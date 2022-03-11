Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated at Regional Red Cross office

Srinagar, Mar 11: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today inaugurated the Jan Aushadhi Kendra under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya JanAushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP) within the premises of Regional Red Cross Society Kashmir at Kothibagh, here.
Nodal Officer, PMBJP J&K, Rifat Nazir, Deputy Drug Controller, Irfana Ahmad, Secretary, Regional Red Cross Society Kashmir, and other officers.
Div Com on the occasion directed concerned officers to issue advertisement notice for appointment of pharmacist so that the Jan Aushadhi Kendra shall function regularly and benefit the general public.
He also directed Nodal Officer, PMBJAP, J&K to launch at least ten Kendras in offices of Red Cross Society in Kashmir Division.
On the occasion, Div Com was briefed about the different types of affordable medicine available in Kendras which helps people to save money.
Meanwhile, Div Com also inspected ongoing construction work of Red Cross Bhawan which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 472 lakhs and is expected to be completed by May, 2022.
On the occasion, he directed concerned officers to expedite the construction work and complete the project in stipulated time.