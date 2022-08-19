Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 19: The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated in the summer capital with religious fervour today.

Kashmiri Pandits took out a Janmashtami procession to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna. The procession started from the Zaindar Mohalla in old Srinagar and passed through DC office road, Jehangir Chowk and Hari Singh Singh High Street and culminated at Lal Chowk.The procession was organised Astaan Mandir Committee Tankipora.