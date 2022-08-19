Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 19: The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated in the summer capital with religious fervour today.
Kashmiri Pandits took out a Janmashtami procession to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna. The procession started from the Zaindar Mohalla in old Srinagar and passed through DC office road, Jehangir Chowk and Hari Singh Singh High Street and culminated at Lal Chowk.The procession was organised Astaan Mandir Committee Tankipora.
“We are thankful to police and administration for facilitating this procession. We also want to express our gratitude to our Muslim brethren for providing us all support to organise this procession. This religious procession is part of age-old communal harmony between Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus and Kashmiri Muslims,” said Jagdish Bharadwaj, one of the committee members who was part of the procession.
The devotees, including men, women and children, danced alongside the chariot and distributed sweets among people.
Notably, the procession resumed from last year after a gap of two years. There was no procession in 2020 due to COVID 19.