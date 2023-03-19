Jashn-e-Adab, Aamad-e-Bahar held

Srinagar, Mar 19: Kalidas Theatre and Cultural Academy held a two-day literary and cultural event Jashn-e-Adab and Aamad-e-Bahar to pay tributes to poet Prof Rehman Rahi and honour artists, performers, and writers.
Kalidas Theater Srinagar in collaboration with the Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, held a ceremony to pay tributes to Prof Rahi at Tagore Hall. Four novels Daie Chune Maran, Shah Paez, Pasekhdar, Loudspeaker by Dr. Sohan Lal Kaul, and one English translated novels Psychiatric Ward by Mushtaque Barq were released on the occasion.
The organisers said Dr Sohan Lal Kaul has made history by publishing his tenth novel in Kashmiri. Prof Bashir Bashar and Prof Shad Raman presented a critical analysis of creative works of the writer. The eminent literally personality Prof Muhammad Zaman Azurda described Sohan Koul as ace fiction writer. The event’s chief guest was Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Administrative Secretary Culture, Jammu and Kashmir UT, who promised in his speech to boost the morale of artists, particularly those engaged with theater, and to pay special attention to their difficulties. He also recommended that theatrical and literary professionals play a vital role in enticing young people to art, culture, and languages.
A tribute film produced by Dr. Ayash Arif, featuring a few moments of Prof Rehman Rahi was screened on the occasion. Shabbir Mujahid, Chairman Kalidas Theater, paid respects to prominent literary figures including Rahi and Syed Yaqoob Darkh. Kalidas Theatre celebrated six notable persons linked with literature and theatre at the event. Muhammad Amin Butt, Muhammad Yusuf Shaheen, GM Wani, Zameer Ishai, Qazi Faiz, and Nazir Josh are among those who received awards. Shafia Maqbool, Shehzad Shabbir, Javed Khan, Ashraf Nago, and Mir Manzoor were among those honoured at the ceremony. Mushtaq B. Barq was also recognised for his English translation of Dr. Sohanlal Kaul’s Kashmiri novel Psychiatric Ward.
President Kalidas Dr. Ayyash Arif highlighted various issues faced by drama and people associated with it.
Chairman Kalidas Theater Shabbir Mujahid thanked the guests. These young singers captivated the audience with their dazzling performances. The other dignitaries who were present in the function are Dr Rafiq Masudi former deputy director general of Doordarshan , Humayoon Kaiser former head of programs all India Radio Srinagar, Prof Aslam, ZG Muhammad, writer and critic Faruq Ahmed Mirza additional secretary cultural academy and eminent cartoonist Bashir Ahmed Bashir.