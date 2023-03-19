Jashn-e-Adab, Aamad-e-Bahar held

Kalidas Theater Srinagar in collaboration with the Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, held a ceremony to pay tributes to Prof Rahi at Tagore Hall. Four novels Daie Chune Maran, Shah Paez, Pasekhdar, Loudspeaker by Dr. Sohan Lal Kaul, and one English translated novels Psychiatric Ward by Mushtaque Barq were released on the occasion.

The organisers said Dr Sohan Lal Kaul has made history by publishing his tenth novel in Kashmiri. Prof Bashir Bashar and Prof Shad Raman presented a critical analysis of creative works of the writer. The eminent literally personality Prof Muhammad Zaman Azurda described Sohan Koul as ace fiction writer. The event’s chief guest was Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Administrative Secretary Culture, Jammu and Kashmir UT, who promised in his speech to boost the morale of artists, particularly those engaged with theater, and to pay special attention to their difficulties. He also recommended that theatrical and literary professionals play a vital role in enticing young people to art, culture, and languages.