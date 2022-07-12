JE aspirants stage protest | Demand release of final selection list

An aspirant said that as per the board meeting of JKSSB, their selection list is approved but not released. “This is causing anxiety among candidates. It is a matter of our livelihood. Due to joblessness, we have suffered already. Some of the candidates even left their M-Tech, PHDs but now the delay is raising many questions and creating problems for us,” said another candidate.

The aspirants said that in December 2020 JKSSB advertised 209 JE posts in the Civil stream in Jal Shakti Department. They said that in less than a year, exams were conducted and results were also declared in January 20202.

“In February the document verification was also done, but we don’t know why the final selection list was not released. These posts were advertised under LG's fast-track recruitment in the year 2020. Since then we don’t see any fast track basis here. Many exams like JE Mechanical, Lab attendant, and Draftsman were held in CBT mode along with JE Civil. Interestingly their selection list has been released and they have joined their departments but we are made to suffer,” said another candidate.