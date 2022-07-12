JE aspirants stage protest | Demand release of final selection list

Srinagar, July 12: The aspirants of JE Civil in Jal Shakti department today staged protest demanding release final selection list.
The aspirants assembled in Press Enclave and staged demonstrations. “JKSSB is not releasing the final selection list of meritorious aspirants for over a year. Our future is at stake. We don’t understand why the list not been released. The selection list for other JE streams was released without delay but ours is pending. As the merit list is already out, we have left our in-hand jobs, higher studies to serve the UT, but our selection list is pending,” said an aspirant.
These aspirants said that they studied for the exams and have pinned hopes on these posts. They said the future of their families including them depends on these posts.
An aspirant said that as per the board meeting of JKSSB, their selection list is approved but not released. “This is causing anxiety among candidates. It is a matter of our livelihood. Due to joblessness, we have suffered already. Some of the candidates even left their M-Tech, PHDs but now the delay is raising many questions and creating problems for us,” said another candidate.
The aspirants said that in December 2020 JKSSB advertised 209 JE posts in the Civil stream in Jal Shakti Department. They said that in less than a year, exams were conducted and results were also declared in January 20202.
“In February the document verification was also done, but we don’t know why the final selection list was not released. These posts were advertised under LG's fast-track recruitment in the year 2020. Since then we don’t see any fast track basis here. Many exams like JE Mechanical, Lab attendant, and Draftsman were held in CBT mode along with JE Civil. Interestingly their selection list has been released and they have joined their departments but we are made to suffer,” said another candidate.