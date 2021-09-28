J&K Armed Police organises scientific workshop at Eidgah

The event was organised in the college premises under Civic Action Programme –2021 of J&K Police.

The workshop was conducted for raising and inculcating scientific temper among the students.

The seminar was presided by Director Colleges J&K Prof DrYasmeenAshai, who was also the chief guest on the occasion.

Sheikh JunaidMehmood-SSP (Commandant JKAP-5th Bn PCR Srinagar) during his address emphasized the role of Civic Action Programme-2021 in developing social values in youth and the role played by J&K Police in organizing various programmes. A number of subject experts interacted with the students. Besides students of the Degree College Eidgah, a large number of students from various schools and localities of the Down Town Srinagar participated in the workshop.

On the valedictory session, Shabir Ahmad, SP Dy. Commandant of JKAP-5th Bn presented certificates to participating students from various schools and thanked the principal and staff members of the Government Degree collegeEidgah in making the event successful.

SP (North) Raja Zoheb, SDPO MaharajGunj Mohammad Aslam, Principals of SP College and Govt. Degree College Anantnag were also present on the occasion.