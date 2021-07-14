J&K gets its first ever real-time air-monitoring station in Srinagar

Srinagar July 14: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday got its first real-time air-quality monitoring station with inauguration of first ever Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) held at J&K Pollution Control Committee headquarters Rajbagh, Srinagar by Chairman JK PCC, Suresh Chugh.

As per an official handout, the inauguration ceremony was attended by Member Secretary, JK PCC, B M Sharma; Regional Director, JK PCC Jammu, Dr Nadeem Hussian; Regional Director, JKPCC Kashmir, Rafi Ahmad Bhat; Legal Advisor JKPCC; FA/CAO JKPCC; scientists, district officers of JK PCC and other staff of Kashmir region.



The inauguration was followed by a detailed presentation by Subrat K. Kant, DGM of M/s Environment SA, which has provided the equipment of the air monitoring station and is looking after its operation and maintenance.