J&K govt declares Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday a public holiday

The announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha following his meeting with a delegation comprising of prominent political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, civil society members, including head of J&K transport union, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, news agency GNS reported.

“The government has taken a decision to declare Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday as a public holiday. Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas and ideals. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's rich legacy,” a J&K government handout said.