J&K Govt. initiates inquiry against deputy mayor SMC over corruption allegations

In an order by housing and urban development department, the government said that the inquiry was initiated on the basis of report received from Anti Corruption Bureau, Srinagar.

"In terms of section 34 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act 2000, the sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Mr. Anil Koul, JKAS, Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department as the Inquiry Officer to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations of corruption against Mr. Parvez Qadri, Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation on the basis of inputs/report received from Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K Srinagar, " the order, issued on July 28, said.

The principles of natural justice shall be adhered to during the process of inquiry, it said.