J&K govt signs MoU with JSW Foundation for restoration, conservation of Shalimar, Nishat gardens

Srinagar July 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mumbai based JSW Foundation for restoration and conservation of Shalimar and Nishat gardens in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while announcing the develop on his official Twitter handle said JSW Foundation Chairperson, Sangita Jindal will assist the J&K government both financially and technically in preserving the heritage gardens under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Pertinently, JSW Foundation has already conducted a study for conservation and restoration of Shiv Khori heritage site in Reasi district, the LG said.