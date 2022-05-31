J&K Hospital Development Fund Employees protest

“We are working as Sweepers, ECG technicians, Drivers and as Physiotherapists, for the past around 18 years, but our future is in dark. How can we feed our families in such working conditions,” said another employee.

The employees said that they will wait for the government's response till June 15. “If our demands are not met, we will bring our families including children on the roads. We cannot continue to live in such uncertainty for our lives. We request the government not to force us to take any drastic steps,” said another employee.

The employees appealed to the officials from the Health department and LG administration to address their demands without any delay.