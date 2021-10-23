J&K Judicial Academy organises workshop on Gender Sensitization

The workshop was organised under the noble vision of Justice, Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief J&K Judicial Academy) and inspiring guidance of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chairman, and other Judges of Governing Committee of J&K Judicial Academy,

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Committee for Judicial Education &Training, Justice Thakur said ‘the imbalance of power equality among women and men has resulted in the patriarchy in history but in modern human society half of the population cannot be made invisible, marginalized and discriminated’.