J&K Judicial Academy organises workshop on Gender Sensitization

Srinagar, Oct 23: The J&K Judicial Academy today organized a one-day Workshop on “Gender Sensitization in Crimes against women, Imparting training to eliminate Social bias” for Judicial Officers, Public Prosecutors/APPs, Medical Officers and Police Officers overseeing/supervising investigation of Kashmir province.
The workshop was organised under the noble vision of Justice, Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief J&K Judicial Academy) and inspiring guidance of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chairman, and other Judges of Governing Committee of J&K Judicial Academy,
Speaking at the event, Chairman, Committee for Judicial Education &Training, Justice Thakur said ‘the imbalance of power equality among women and men has resulted in the patriarchy in history but in modern human society half of the population cannot be made invisible, marginalized and discriminated’.
He said, ‘Modern society which lays emphasis on human rights, freedom, justice and equality cannot accept discrimination and crimes against women’. He also highlighted the role of judiciary in ensuring justice to victims of domestic and workplace crimes and sexual harassment.
The programme was attended by former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Member, Punjab State Human Rights Commission, Justice Nirmaljit Kaur; Director Prosecution Kashmir, Nisar Hussain Drabu; HoD, Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir, DrShaziaManzoor; District and Session Judges of various districts, Public Prosecutors, police officers, medical officers and others.
On the occasion, the former Judge, NirmaljitKour presented a detailed overview during which she talked about crime cases against women of different nature, upbringing of boy and girl children equally in the family, Empowerment of women, befitting conduct of officers, POCSO Act and issues.
DrShazia while presenting opening remarks said that Gender Sensitization in crimes against women is a very sensitive and fragile issue that is very close to our heart where the society in its composite genesis needs to find the root causes of crimes against women and address the stereotypes existing in the society.
She also presented a PowerPoint Presentation on gender sensitization wherein she highlighted that this is not “Man versus Woman” but men and women have to work together on this issue.
While presenting opening remarks of the workshop, the Director Prosecution Kashmir said that crimes against women have been seen at Home, Road and workplace. He said that there is an increase in domestic violence which includes burning and divorce. However, he said that the cases of crime against women at workplaces mostly sexual harassment at workplace have decreased due to the implementation of stringent laws.
Director Judicial Academy give a detailed Power Point Presentation on the issues related to gender discrimination, stereotypes, social myths, crimes and measures to address such problems in the society by playing our own role in individual capacity and social institution.
Later two working sessions were held during which participants deliberated and discussed necessary behavioural change of every human being, responsibility of Police, judiciary, NGO's, religious and social institutions, influencers, implementation of laws, need for counsellors, rehabilitation, compensation, punishment, rehabilitation centres and other related prospects.
The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Sanjay Parihar, Director, J&K Judicial Academy who expressed his gratitude to the visiting Resource Person and participants and hoped that the deliberations and discussion in the programme will be enriching and act as a catalyst in pursuit of justice.