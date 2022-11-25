J&K LCMA chairman gets additional charge

Jammu, Nov 25: J&K government on Friday assigned Vice Chairman, J&K Lake Conservation & Management Authority (LCMA) Bashir Ahmed Bhat the additional charge of Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Chief Executive Officer, Special purpose Vehicle for Srinagar Smart City.
“In the interest of administration, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, IRS, Vice Chairman, J&K Lake Conservation & Management Authority (LCMA), shall hold the charge of the post of Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Chief Executive Officer, Special purpose Vehicle for Srinagar Smart City in addition to his own duties, till Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, IAS resumes his duties,” read GAD order.