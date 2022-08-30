J&K Police urge people to use its citizen centric services app

“Public is requested to please download JKecop app from play store and apple store for getting emergency services at ease. It is single window solution for almost all police related issues like lodging complaint (FIR), giving information, reporting traffic violation, seeking emergency help, status of highway, details of a case, paying challan online, getting character certificate, doing tenant/PG verification etc. The general public is advised to make full use of the app,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.