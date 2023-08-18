J&K Yateem Trust to organise its 51st annual conference on Aug 20

Srinagar, Aug 18: The Jammu & Kashmir Yateem Trust is celebrating its 51st Annual Conference and 35th Tak Zainagiri Day on August 20 at Baran Pathar Haft Chinar here.
JKTF in a statement said the event will present awards in administration, academics, and social service.
“The chief guest is Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani (Retd.), and notable guests include Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon (IAS) and other dignitaries. Reputable NGOs from the Kashmir Valley will also attend. The event is live-streamed on the official social media page,” the statement said.