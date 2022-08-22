J&K youth can become climate change leaders: KU VC

Srinagar, Aug 22: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday inaugurated a programme organised to establish a Youth Forum in Jammu and Kashmir that would pursue the goals of sustainable development in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR).

The programme was organised by J&K Chapter of Himalayan Knowledge Network (HKN), an initiative coordinated by G.B.Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Uttarakhand, with the support from National Mission on Himalayan Studies, under the aegis of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.