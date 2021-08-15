JKAACL, Information Deptt organize variety cultural programmes

A soulful musical evening was also held where Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar was the chief guest. Organized by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in collaboration with Department of Information and District Administration concerned, the programmes saw mesmerizing performances by various artists from across the Union Territory.

The cultural evening at Srinagar started with Kashmir’s famous Saazina instrumental rendition by Abdul Rashid Shah and party, which was followed by rendering of several patriotic numbers by artists - Irfan/Bilal, Sunita Bhan, Ravi Dhar and Manzoor Ahmad Shah. Poet Gulshan Badrani presented a poem on the occasion, which was appreciated by the audience amid thundering applause.

The artists who performed at Jammu included Sonali Dogra, Nirbhay Salathia, Raman Salathia, Vishal Gupta, Bunty Shah and Mohinder.

Apart from main events at Srinagar and Jammu, a series of cultural programmes were held at all the district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir where nukkad nataks, folk music and dance performances were organized.