JKAACL organises workshop on calligraphy

“We have called 30 students each for our Srinagar and Jammu workshop. These college students will get a platform to express the art of calligraphy throughout these days. Calligraphy has been an important part of our culture, and for some time, youth has been disconnected from it. Our aim is to reconnect our youth with this art form so that it will help in the revival of the art among our youth,” Singh said.

He said that the Indian subcontinent has a vibrant history of calligraphy, and lately, the art is not getting such platforms.

“These workshops will act as a major platform, and our youngsters will be able to express themselves and connect to our past,” he added.

Meanwhile, various cultural experts and calligraphy enthusiasts spoke at the event. All the participants dwelled on the importance of such events and spoke on calligraphy and its place in Kashmir’s culture. Students from various colleges expressed their happiness about participation and desired that such workshops should be organised regularly.