JKAS officer bags fellowship at University of California

Dr Shakil recently completed his PhD programme from the Division of Animal Biotechnology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-K with 25 high-impact publications in peer-reviewed journals like Plos One, BMC Genomics, Frontiers in Genetics and Nature Scientific Communications etc. Working under the mentorship of Prof S Mudasir Andabi, Prof. Riaz A Shah and Prof Nazir A Ganai (Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K), Dr Shakil recently defended his thesis titled “Transcriptomic and Proteomic profile of Bovine milk in Indigenous and Jersey Cattle of Kashmir Valley for Milk Quality Traits”, in an open defence seminar.