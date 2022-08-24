JKAS officer bags fellowship at University of California

Srinagar, Aug 24: Despite being a busy administrator, JKAS officer Dr Shakil Bhat won’t give up his research and academic interests. He has not only completed his PhD recently from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir but also won a postdoctoral fellowship from the University of California’s Davis’ Animal Sciences Department, USA.
Dr Shakil recently completed his PhD programme from the Division of Animal Biotechnology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-K with 25 high-impact publications in peer-reviewed journals like Plos One, BMC Genomics, Frontiers in Genetics and Nature Scientific Communications etc. Working under the mentorship of Prof S Mudasir Andabi, Prof. Riaz A Shah and Prof Nazir A Ganai (Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K), Dr Shakil recently defended his thesis titled “Transcriptomic and Proteomic profile of Bovine milk in Indigenous and Jersey Cattle of Kashmir Valley for Milk Quality Traits”, in an open defence seminar.