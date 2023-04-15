J&KHC announces interview dates for selection of Khadim-ul-Hujaj

An official statement said the interview of eligible candidates from Srinagar, Shopian, Kupwara, Kulgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Anantnag shall be held on April 19 from 09.00 a.m. and for those from Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Doda, Jammu Rajouri and Poonch shall be held on 20-04-2023 from 09.00 a.m. The list of eligible candidates will be made available on the official website www.jkshc.org on 17-04-2023 during office hours. Further, the candidates are asked to bring along original documents viz NOC if not submitted already), Passport, Identity Card and Salary Slip.