J&K's first Maternal & Child Health conclave concludes at SKICC

Srinagar, June 7: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir would soon witness a golden period in Maternal and Child Health by putting into services the best practices of health sector.
Advisor Bhatnagar stated this while addressing the valedictory session of two day first Maternal Child Health Conclave held at SKICC here.
While noting that the conclave would pave way for better services for J&K citizens, the Advisor said that for the health services and medical education, the UT would soon witness a golden period and MCH Conclave will bear fruitful results with respect to child and mother care through which J&K will able to serve the citizens of J&K in a better way.
He pronounced that J&K UT has kept very ambitious goals and objectives, while seeing the energy and enthusiasm, the region will be certainly be able to achieve all these goals and objectives that we have set for ourselves.
On the occasion, he also expressed his gratitude to Government of India for supporting J&K in every aspect and said that “both GoI and J&K govt have worked very closely together and GoI has always supported us generously in every field.”
Appreciating the organisers for this conclave, the Advisor observed that all the sessions of the conclave were purposeful as there was a lot of value in the discussions that were going on.
“I am sure that the views and best practices that were discussed here in this conclave will help us to better our services in future. During this conclave not only we discussed it through medical pint of view but also through societal point of view that how we could be enablers where all the stakeholders can knit together our best outcome for both mother and child health,” he said.
On the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar felicitated the best performing districts on MCH Parameters and Kayakalp awards to the best performers.
On June 6, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had inaugurated two day J&K's first Maternal and Child Health Conclave here. Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, Yasin M. Choudhary, Joint Secretary (RCH) Ministry of Health & family Welfare, GoI, Dr P. Ashok Babu among other experts and panellists also spoke on the occasion.