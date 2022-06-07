J&K's first Maternal & Child Health conclave concludes at SKICC

Advisor Bhatnagar stated this while addressing the valedictory session of two day first Maternal Child Health Conclave held at SKICC here.

While noting that the conclave would pave way for better services for J&K citizens, the Advisor said that for the health services and medical education, the UT would soon witness a golden period and MCH Conclave will bear fruitful results with respect to child and mother care through which J&K will able to serve the citizens of J&K in a better way.