J&K’s renowned surgeons call for robotic surgeries

The faculty representing various institutes in Jammu and Kashmir urged the Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar to facilitate procurement of robots for advanced surgeries at the departments. Prof Mufti Mehmood, HoD Urology at GMC Srinagar and the organizing chairman at the event said that robotics was the need of the hour. He said that surgeons at the department were well trained and had perfect hand-to-eye coordination with the vast experience of laparoscopic surgeries that they had carried out through the years. He said robotics would benefit the community and was imperative to keep pace with the changing trends world-wide.

Prof Salim Wani, HoD Urology at SKIMS Soura and co-chairman of Kashmir Urology Society said that SKIMS Soura was carrying out kidney transplants for over 20 years and had an MCh program that had students from across India. “If SKIMS Soura does not have a robotics facility, many students may not prefer to get their training here,” he said. He welcomed the announcement that robotic equipment was being procured for GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu, but urged that SKIMS Soura must be provided with this facility as well, being a high volume center for most uro-surgery procedures and other surgeries.