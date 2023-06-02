J&K’s renowned surgeons call for robotic surgeries

Srinagar, June 2: The Uro-Surg 2023 was inaugurated at Government Medical College Srinagar today, with senior surgeons from the department, present and past, highlighting the achievements and future vision for Uro-Surgery in Jammu and Kashmir. The three-day event recorded advanced live surgeries beamed to an enthralled audience composed of students, surgeons and delegates from various parts of India.
The faculty representing various institutes in Jammu and Kashmir urged the Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar to facilitate procurement of robots for advanced surgeries at the departments. Prof Mufti Mehmood, HoD Urology at GMC Srinagar and the organizing chairman at the event said that robotics was the need of the hour. He said that surgeons at the department were well trained and had perfect hand-to-eye coordination with the vast experience of laparoscopic surgeries that they had carried out through the years. He said robotics would benefit the community and was imperative to keep pace with the changing trends world-wide.
Prof Salim Wani, HoD Urology at SKIMS Soura and co-chairman of Kashmir Urology Society said that SKIMS Soura was carrying out kidney transplants for over 20 years and had an MCh program that had students from across India. “If SKIMS Soura does not have a robotics facility, many students may not prefer to get their training here,” he said. He welcomed the announcement that robotic equipment was being procured for GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu, but urged that SKIMS Soura must be provided with this facility as well, being a high volume center for most uro-surgery procedures and other surgeries.
Prof Mehmood event took the audience through a virtual tour of the department from its inception till date. It highlighted the birth of the Urology department within the department of surgery and then blooming into a full-fledged team of experts. “We have carried out procedures that are at par with any urology department in India, and have the best of the equipment, being utilized for patients in the UT,” he said. He thanked his colleagues, his teachers and mentors for providing him with support that he termed essential for the advancement of the services.
Prof Iqbal Saleem, Organising co-chairman of the event spoke about the contributions of ex-faculty members of the department of surgery. He recalled Dr Mehmooda Khan’s (ex-HoD) contribution to the department in the years of turmoil. “She stood like an iron lady and trained surgeons in patient care and surgical skills,” he said.
Prof Masood Tanveer, Principal GMC Srinagar said that a number of advanced surgeries, including onco-surgeries, bariatric surgeries and pediatric surgeries were being carried out at GMC Srinagar. “We have also started Whipple’s procedure and reconstructive surgeries have been going on for a long time. These surgeries have changed the lives of people,” he said.
He urged the doctors to focus on the growing menace of substance abuse and said that people must be educated about the early signs of addiction, as well as the fallouts of abuse.
Dr Gulzar Mufti, renowned urologist working in the United Kingdom and other faculty members also spoke on the occasion.