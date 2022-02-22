JLNM Hospital gets NBE accreditation in Anaesthesia, Ophthalmology, Paediatrics

Srinagar, Feb 22: Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Tuesday congratulated JLNM Hospital Srinagar for getting National Board of Examination (NBE) accreditation for the department of Anaesthesia, Ophthalmology and Pediatrics for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses.
The director while hailing the contribution of, Additional Chief Secretary, J&K Health and Medical Education Department Vivek Bhardwaj said they have been able to get the accreditation under the guidance and support of the ACS.
He said the ACS has been constantly taking the reviews about the progress of DNB accreditation and has solved all the issues pertaining to DNB courses and has been the guiding force in achieving the desired results.
JLNM has been accredited in the department of Anesthesia (2 post MBBS seats and 1 post-diploma seat) Ophthalmology (1 post MBBS seat and 1 post-diploma seat) and Paediatrics (4 diploma seats). JLNM has already got accreditation in medicine besides DH Kupwara and DH Kulgam had been accreditated for DNB courses.
Spokesperson DHSK, Dr Mir Mushtaq said the director congratulated the staff and administration of JLNM hospital and hoped that other institutions of Kashmir will also get the accreditation for DNB courses in near future.
He said the NBE programs are the cornerstones for the upgradation of health care services since it provides an opportunity to doctors to upgrade their skills.
“It will help in producing more qualified doctors and help in better patient care delivery and will overcome the shortage of specialist doctors at peripheries,” he said.