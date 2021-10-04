JLNM Hospital Srinagar has high rate of C-Section deliveries: NITI Aayog

The study titled 'Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals in India' released by the NitiAayog last week has stated that the District Hospital JLNM, Srinagar, J&K conducts 90.8 percent C-section deliveries.

The study has however categorized the District Hospital among best hospitals equipped with core health care services available for the patients.

“JLNM Hospital in Srinagar followed a multidisciplinary approach to effectively improve on existing infrastructure and manpower,” the study said. It said the manpower of the hospital including gynecologists; medical officers, nursing staff and other support staff were available round the clock.

“The regional hospital has well equipped Maternity Operation Theatres (OTs), including one emergency OT, for management of C-section deliveries,” the study said.

Due to the hospital’s referral policy, according to the NITI Aayog study, the hospital receives complicated cases from other district hospitals so as to avoid congestion in medical college hospitals.

“The facility provides all the drugs, consumables, diagnostics, diet and other entitlements as envisaged under JSSK free of cost to the obstetric patients,” it said.

The study while appreciating the hospital management further mentions that the measures taken up by the hospital authorities have made it possible to conduct C-section deliveries round the clock.

“Integrating the health infrastructure with sufficient support services, availability of fully functional blood bank and Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) helped clinicians in managing high risk delivery cases in the hospital,” the NITI Aayog has quoted the district surgeon of the hospital as having said.

As already reported, the NITI Aayog has declared J&K among the worst performers in the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for having only 17 functional beds on an average at a district hospital for one lakh population.

The study has stated that knowing the number of beds in proportion to the population helps to understand resource availability of the district hospital in comparison to other districts or states.