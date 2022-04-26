Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at 2.15 pm at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, Apr 26: An important meeting of the leading members and senior officials of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar was held today.
In a statement, spokesperson of the Anjuman said the meeting reviewed the arrangements for providing all possible facilities to the worshipers and pilgrims coming to the historic Jamia Masjid for Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.
It was stated in the meeting that according to the schedule, Isha prayers will be offered on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr at 10:30 pm and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at 2:15 pm.