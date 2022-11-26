Senior Apni Party leader accuses NC's Sagar of occupying state land illegally

Srinagar, Nov 26: In a shocking revelation, senior Apni Party leader and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu has exposed the National Conference (NC) party’s general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and accused him and his family of corruption and illegally occupying the state land.
In an exclusive interview with Greater Kashmir, Mattu revealed that Sagar has illegally occupied the state land. "The land under palatial house of NC's Ali Muhammad Sagar and family at Humhama, Srinagar falling under Khasra no. 1016 has been found to be the state land," he said.
"Gym, complex, security building and two terraces have been found to be built on the land," he said. “This is how the assets of the State have been plundered and robbed by those who pretended to be its guardians,” he added.
On Thursday, Mattu in a press conference had also alleged that NC and BJP parties were destabilising the SMC’s normal functioning. He had said that he has enough proof against NC leaders and their sons indulging in corruption.
The Apni Party leader had also said that the both parties were in a secret alliance.