Senior Apni Party leader accuses NC's Sagar of occupying state land illegally

"Gym, complex, security building and two terraces have been found to be built on the land," he said. “This is how the assets of the State have been plundered and robbed by those who pretended to be its guardians,” he added.

On Thursday, Mattu in a press conference had also alleged that NC and BJP parties were destabilising the SMC’s normal functioning. He had said that he has enough proof against NC leaders and their sons indulging in corruption.

The Apni Party leader had also said that the both parties were in a secret alliance.