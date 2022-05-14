Justice Lalit inaugurates National Lok Adalat in Srinagar

Justice Lalit visited bench no. 1 dealing with MACT Cases and in his presence few cases were settled including the one injury case where the victim of the accident is in coma for the last five years due to head injury. With the cooperation of the counsel for the claimants and Shriram General Insurance Company and with the intervention of the bench an amount of Rs. 1.2 Crores was settled as compensation and the cheques were disbursed to the claimants on spot. Justice Lalit also visited the bench dealing with matrimonial cases. The bench informed the dignitaries that in two cases where the parties were living apart for quite some time were persuaded to enter into compromise and they left the court together alongwith their kids for a fresh start of cordial matrimonial life.

Justice Lalit during interaction with the participants complimented the role of Judicial Officers, Advocates, Insurance Companies and Banks for their pragmatic approach in settlement of cases through Lok Adalat. He said that settlement through Lok Adalat not only offers a way for the parties to settle their disputes according to their choice, which is speedy and cost effective but also blocks the pre-litigation matters from maturing into litigation.