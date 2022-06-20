Justice Magrey inaugurates Electric Bus service from DCC Moominabad to Jehangir Chowk

There was a long demand of the Bar association, Srinagar for providing Bus service from District Court Complex Moominabad to Jehangir Chowk High Court Complex. In a meeting of officers held on June 13 in District Court Complex Moominabad, Justice Magrey had directed the Transport Commissioner to take immediate steps for providing Bus service from District Court Complex Moominabad, Srinagar to High Court Complex.

An official statement said this long demand of the Bar has been met today by flagging-off an Electric Bus from District Court Complex Moominabad, Srinagar to Jehangir Chowk/High Court Complex, Srinagar. The Electronic Bus has been provided by the J&K Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC).