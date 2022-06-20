Justice Magrey inaugurates Electric Bus service from DCC Moominabad to Jehangir Chowk

Srinagar, June 20: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who is also the Administrative Judge of Srinagar District, today flagged-off an Electric Bus from District Court Complex (DCC) Moominabad, Srinagar to Jehangir Chowk near High Court Complex, here.
There was a long demand of the Bar association, Srinagar for providing Bus service from District Court Complex Moominabad to Jehangir Chowk High Court Complex. In a meeting of officers held on June 13 in District Court Complex Moominabad, Justice Magrey had directed the Transport Commissioner to take immediate steps for providing Bus service from District Court Complex Moominabad, Srinagar to High Court Complex.
An official statement said this long demand of the Bar has been met today by flagging-off an Electric Bus from District Court Complex Moominabad, Srinagar to Jehangir Chowk/High Court Complex, Srinagar. The Electronic Bus has been provided by the J&K Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC).
Justice Magrey also inaugurated an e-filing Help Desk at District Court Complex Moominabad, here. He also made a live e-filing application for filing cases in subordinate courts in District Srinagar.
The sanction for establishing e-filing help desk at different district headquarters including District Srinagar had been earlier sanctioned by the High Court.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magrey said that technology has made inroads in all walks of life and the justice delivery system cannot deprive itself from its fruits. He said that e-filing help desk will be highly beneficial for lawyers and litigants. Jawad Ahmed, Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, M. K. Sharma, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, judicial officers of District Srinagar, N. A. Ronga, Chairman Bar Association along-with executive members and a large number of members of bar and officers of JKRTC were present on this occasion.
After inaugurating the e-filing Help Desk, Justice Magrey inspected various courts at District Court Complex Moominabad including the court of Pr. District & Sessions Judge Srinagar, Court of Additional District Judge, Court of First Additional District Judge, Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir, Court of Addl. Special Anti-Corruption, Principal Judge Family Court; MACT, Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Court of Sub-Registrar/JJB and Court of 2nd Additional Munsiff Srinagar.
Justice Magrey met litigants and gave them patient hearing. He also impressed upon the Judges to focus on disposal of old cases and ensure timely justice to the needy. He instructed the court staff to ensure punctuality and dedication.