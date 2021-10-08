Justice Magrey inaugurates ‘Legal Literacy Club’ at DPS Srinagar

The ‘Legal Literacy Club’ has been established by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Delhi Public School Panthachowk Srinagar.

While delivering the presidential address after inaugurating the Legal Literacy Club, the Executive Chairman said that the ‘Students Legal Literacy Clubs’ are being formed with an aim to spread knowledge of the legal rights and duties among the students who in turn can raise awareness among the poor and needy for their various problems.

He said the Legal Literacy and legal services programmes are being held without causing any detriment to their study curriculum.

Speaking at length about the Legal literacy, justice Magrey said that it is essential as it is the knowledge of law that can be used as a tool by vulnerable groups to understand and evaluate the law, to get acquainted with the scope of their rights under the law, and get their rights enforced by taking action and bringing the legal machinery into force.

He said being the part of the largest democracy, knowledge of law serves the people with the tool of power and self-realization and unless the people are aware of rights, they cannot live in consonance with the true dictates of democracy and rule of law. Legal literacy is commonly understood as knowing the primary level in law, he added.

Muhammad AkramChowdhary, Chairman DLSA (Pr. District and Session Judge) Srinagar; Vijay Dhar, Chairman DPS Srinagar; Muhammad Aijaz Assad, DC Srinagar; Dr.Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education; Noor Muhammad Mir, Secretary DLSA (Sub-Judge); Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar (judl); ShafaqAfshan, Vice Principal DPS Srinagar along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.