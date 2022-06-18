Justice Magrey inaugurates Legal Literacy Club at GMHSS Mujgund

Justice Magrey, who is also Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority while delivering the presidential address emphasised that the main aim of opening this legal literacy club is to spread legal awareness and literacy among students of their legal rights and also duty to give legal suggestions to poor and needy for their various problems without causing any detriment to their study curriculum.

He said LSA shall conduct sessions and involve legal experts, resource persons to impart legal knowledge among the students as a mission to shape the future of the youth of J&K and Ladakh, which shall boost the youth to stand up and advocate justice for the weaker section of the society.