Justice Magrey inaugurates Legal Literacy Club at GMHSS Mujgund

Srinagar, June 18: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh Saturday inaugurated 'Legal Literacy Club' at Government Model Higher Secondary School Mujgund.
The 'Legal Literacy Club' has been established by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the School Education Department.
Among the dignitaries Member Secretary JK LSA, MK Sharma, Jawed Ahmed Principal District and Sessions Judge (Chairman District Legal Services Authority Srinagar), Noor Mohammad Mir DLSA Secretary Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmed Kumar CEO Srinagar, Anjum Raja Deputy CEO Srinagar and SDM concerned were present on the occasion.
Justice Magrey, who is also Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority while delivering the presidential address emphasised that the main aim of opening this legal literacy club is to spread legal awareness and literacy among students of their legal rights and also duty to give legal suggestions to poor and needy for their various problems without causing any detriment to their study curriculum.
He said LSA shall conduct sessions and involve legal experts, resource persons to impart legal knowledge among the students as a mission to shape the future of the youth of J&K and Ladakh, which shall boost the youth to stand up and advocate justice for the weaker section of the society.
MK Sharma Member Secretary JK Legal Services Authority who also spoke on the occasion highlighted the Importance of having Legal Literacy Club in the schools.
Jawed Ahmed, Principal District and Sessions Judge (Chairman DLSA Srinagar) presented an introductory speech on the role and functions of Legal Literacy Clubs.
Manzoor Ahmad Principal Govt. Model Hr. Secondary School Mujgund presented a welcome address and Noor Mohammad Mir Secretary DLSA Srinagar conducted the proceedings of the programme and presented the vote of thanks.