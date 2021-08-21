Justice Magrey inaugurates ‘Legal Literacy Club’ in Presentation Convent HSS Rajbagh

The Executive Chairman on the occasion emphasised that the main aim of opening this Legal Literacy Club is to educate and empower students about their legal rights and give them a medium to highlight their grievances at school level and encourage them to make others also aware of their legal rights and duties.

On the occasion, he also interacted with the students of the school.

The Legal Literacy Club was established by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority.

Pr. District and Sessions Judge and Chairman District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, Mohammad AkramChowdhary, Director School Education Kashmir, DrTassaduqHussain Mir, Sub-Judge Secretary, District Legal Service Authority Srinagar, Noor Mohammad Mir, Joint Registrar (Judl), Abdul Bari; Panel Lawyers, Mir NaveedGul and Syed ShabanaSayer; Principal Presentation Convent Hr. Sec. School Rajbagh Srinagar, Sis. Regi Joseph and students were also present on the occasion.