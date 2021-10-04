Justice Magrey launches cleanliness drive in Dal Lake

The drive/ campaign was organised by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar in collaboration with J&K Lakes & Waterways Development Authority.

The other officers present on the occasion were VC LAWDA Mr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Noor Mohammad Mir and Volunteers of DLSA Sgr& volunteers from other sections of the society.

Administering the Swachhta Pledge, Justice Magrey, who is also Executive Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority interacted with the Volunteers and other Officers present on the occasion and discussed the importance of preserving the water bodies in J&K, in India and world for a sustainable future.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magrey said that “ The combination of climate change and population growth has lead to a global water crisis and as our population is increasing the burden on our water resources and increasing the capacity to dispose off the waste waters is increasingly compromised & thus the onus lies on the Civil Society for accepting the challenge of water preservation, mitigating the water crisis & to provide a cleaner and safer environment to our next generations”.

The day long initiative was concluded by Noor Mohammad Mir Secretary DLSA Srinagar by thanking all the volunteers who participated in this noble cause.