Justice Magrey reviews facilities for inmates at Central Jail Srinagar

Justice Magrey, while addressing the inmates, stated that Access to Justice for all includes justice to all irrespective of which section of the society they belong to. He said that the criminal justice system speaks about two sets of people, that is, the victim(s) and the offender(s). But there is another section which remains unacknowledged by the system and is looked down upon by the society, that is, the family/dependents of the offenders. The fact of incarceration of the offender has many consequences on the family/dependents of the offender.

He said in many cases, the convict/under trial prisoner (UTP) is the sole bread earner of the family. Due to his absence, the family gets trapped in the vicious circle of poverty and other economic, socio-legal or psychological issues, he added. This itself constitutes barrier to access to justice for the family members. Therefore, it is the duty of J&K government to ensure the well-being of dependents of the inmates, so that the goal of access to justice for all is achieved.