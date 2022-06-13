Justice Magrey reviews pendency of cases in Srinagar courts

Srinagar, June 13: Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Administrative Judge for Srinagar District today chaired a meeting at the Conference Hall of District Court Complex (DCC), Moominabad here to discuss various issues of public importance.
The meeting focused on the issue of alarming rise in pendency at District Courts Srinagar and it was found that the main reason for sharp rise in number of pending case is the excessive number of virtual challans received in Virtual Court, Srinagar from the Traffic Police City Srinagar and dismal disposal due to non-appearance of the violators in the court for trial.
The Pr. District and Sessions Judge, Jawad Ahmed highlighted the issue that addition of around 50,000 e-Challans in short span has raised the pendency of District Srinagar in National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) and it has far-reaching consequences.
It was also pointed out by the Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Kashmir that there is no mechanism in place to summon and ensure the production of violators in physical court which resultantly has raised the pendency graph sharply in the last couple of months.
The meeting resolved that the IG Traffic along with his team of officers shall hold successive meetings with Principal District Judge and the Traffic Magistrates to work out means and methods to resolve host of issues qua e-Challan and to reduce the pendency by putting in place mechanism for service of summons and production of violators before the court.
The meeting also discussed the menace of condemned vehicles being run in Srinagar city which does not have documents at all, not even the insurance certificates. It was suggested in the meeting that the Transport Commissioner and DC Srinagar and other stakeholders shall look into the possibility of giving the owners of these vehicles an option whereby he shall be given facility of easy and subsidised loan, hassle free documentation for replacing these old condemned vehicles in a time bound manner.
The issue of unauthorised barricading by Traffic Police also came under discussion on which the IG Traffic and other stakeholders undertook and assured the chair that the problem shall be resolved by visiting the trouble spots. The issue of security and provision for sufficient manpower was also considered in the meeting and ASP Srinagar, Arif assured the chair on behalf of SSP, Srinagar that sufficient policemen including female cops shall be kept at the disposal of Public Prosecutor, District Court Srinagar to meet daily exigencies.
He further undertook to streamline execution of court processes including execution of warrants and production of witnesses by creating special units at DPO and in each Police Station in Srinagar district.
Fazlul Haseeb, ADC Srinagar representing DC Srinagar assured the chair that the issue of shifting Juvenile Justice Board Srinagar and Munsiff Court Pantha Chowk shall be given priority and the same will be shifted to safer place after consulting PDJ, Srinagar at the earliest.
Joint Director SMC Srinagar and Chief Engineer undertook that issues regarding maintaining water ATMs, stray dogs and up gradation of road from Batmaloo to Moominabad under Smart City Project shall be dealt on priority and no stone shall remain unturned to meet the target in a time bound manner.
Justice Magrey impressed upon all the stakeholders to work with all sincerity and fairness to make the court complex at par with the best in the country. He assured the officers that all possible help shall be given to them in getting funds from the government and also in removing the obstacles which come across in execution of the works as discussed during the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Jawad Ahmed, Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Bhupinder Kumar, Transport Commissioner, J&K, Vikramjit Singh, IG Traffic Jammu & Kashmir Javed Koul, DIG Traffic, Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, CJM Srinagar, Parvaiz Iqbal, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Kashmir, Shabir Ahmad Malik, Addl. Mobile Magistrate (traffic), Srinagar, Sajid Naqash, RTO Srinagar, Fazlul Haseeb, ADC Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmed, SSP Traffic Rural
Muzaffar Shah, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Nasir Murtaza, Deputy Director Prosecution, Srinagar, Mohd Rafiq Chief Engineer R&B, Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Rather Director, Floriculture Kashmir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Kirmani Ex. Engineer, Mechanical Srinagar.