Justice Magrey reviews pendency of cases in Srinagar courts

The meeting also discussed the menace of condemned vehicles being run in Srinagar city which does not have documents at all, not even the insurance certificates. It was suggested in the meeting that the Transport Commissioner and DC Srinagar and other stakeholders shall look into the possibility of giving the owners of these vehicles an option whereby he shall be given facility of easy and subsidised loan, hassle free documentation for replacing these old condemned vehicles in a time bound manner.

The issue of unauthorised barricading by Traffic Police also came under discussion on which the IG Traffic and other stakeholders undertook and assured the chair that the problem shall be resolved by visiting the trouble spots. The issue of security and provision for sufficient manpower was also considered in the meeting and ASP Srinagar, Arif assured the chair on behalf of SSP, Srinagar that sufficient policemen including female cops shall be kept at the disposal of Public Prosecutor, District Court Srinagar to meet daily exigencies.