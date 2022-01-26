Justice Magrey unfurls tricolour

Srinagar, Jan 26: The 73rd Republic Day was today celebrated with patriotic fervor and high enthusiasm at the Srinagar wing of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir.
On the occasion, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge of High Court unfurled the National Flag in the premises of the Court at Srinagar wing.
He also took salute at the March-Past in presence of Judge of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary; Registrar Inspection, Jeema Bashir; besides Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jawad Ahmad; Registrar Judicial Srinagar, Gowher Majid Dalal; Joint Registrar Judicial Abdul Bari; Joint Registrar Inspection, Nusrat Ali Hakak and other Judicial officers of District Courts, Srinagar.
Besides, officers of the registry of Srinagar Wing of the High Court, Law officers, senior members of Bar were also present.
Meanwhile, the District Judiciary Srinagar celebrated the 73rd Republic Day within the premises of District Court Complex (DCC), Moominabad, here today.
On this occasion, Jawad Ahmed, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, unfurled the National Flag and took the salute.
The Principal District Judge greeted the participants and the gathering on the 73rd Republic Day and distributed sweets among the CRPF personnel who participated in the parade and the staff members present on the occasion.
All the judicial officers of the district, public prosecutors, staff members, Assistant Commandant CRPF and police and CRPF personnel were present on the occasion.