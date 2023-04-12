Justice Tashi Rabstan visits Central Jail Srinagar

On his arrival, Justice Tashi Rabstan was received by Daljit Singh, Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar alongwith Deputy Superintendent and other jail staff including Medical Officer.

The Executive Chairman, J&K LSA enquired about the number of convicts serving their sentences and also the Undertrial Prisoners belonging to UT of J&K as well as other States and foreign nationals upon which the Justice Tashi Rabstan was informed that 15 UTPs of Burma were lodged in the said jail.