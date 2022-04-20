Juvenile Justice Board denies bail to minor accused in Srinagar accid attack

"The Board is not inclined to grant bail to the Applicant/ CICL (Child in Conflict with Law) at this stage,” news agency GNS quoted the JJB comprising Principal Magistrate Touseef Ahmad Magray and two members Dr Khair Ul Nisa and Dr Asima Hassan.

“Taking into the considerations the nature and gravity of allegations and overall circumstances, Board is of the opinion that release at this stage of CICL on bail would certainly defeat the Ends of Justice,” the JJB said while dismissing the instant bail application.

The JJB said the act of CICL wherein he accompanied the main accused (Sajid) to commit the alleged crime and post occurrence behaviour of CICL, "all point out to the fact that CICL needs reformation of highest degree so as to make him understand that the norms of society and laws of land are to be adhered to".

It said his placement at Observation Home in Harwan, Srinagar “is in his best interest at this juncture as he has shown signs of reformation which shall continue for the time being.”